NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Another weekend means more ramp closures on Interstate 440.
On Friday, March 20 at 9 p.m. through Monday, Monday, March 23 at 5 a.m., the I-440 interchange at I-65 will be closed. Traffic going toward the interchange will be reduced to one lane and detoured away from the construction area.
- Eastbound traffic on I-440 will be detoured to I-65 southbound.
- Westbound traffic on I-440 will be detoured to I-65 northbound.
- Northbound traffic on I-65 will be detoured to I-440 eastbound.
- Southbound traffic on I-65 will be detoured to I-440 westbound.
- Franklin Road will be closed from Berry Road to Woodmont Boulevard.
