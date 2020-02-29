NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is preparing commuters ahead of time as they prepare to close the interchange at I-440 and I-65 in mid-March.
Beginning Friday, March 20 at 9 p.m. until Monday, March 23 at 5 a.m., the traffic in this area will be detoured as follows:
Eastbound traffic on I-440 will be detoured to I-65 southbound
Westbound traffic on I-440 will be detoured to I-65 northbound
Northbound traffic on I-65 will be detoured to I-440 eastbound
Southbound traffic on I-65 will be detoured to I-440 westbound.
Franklin Road will be closed from Berry Road to Woodmont Boulevard
In the event that the weather does not cooperate during this time, the alternate date for construction will be the weekend of March 27.
This is the second of two planned I-440/I-65 interchange closures for the I-440 reconstruction project needed in order facilitate the widening work on the I-440 bridges over I-65.
Map with detour information is available here.
