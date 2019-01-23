NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Interstate 24 has reopened after an injury crash north of downtown Nashville on Wednesday morning.
This wreck happened between the exits for Briley Parkway and Interstate 65.
Officials told News4 at least one person was injured.
It's unclear what caused the crash or how serious the victim's injuries are.
