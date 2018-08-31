JOELTON (WSMV) - A tractor-trailer fire caused big delays on Interstate 24 East in Joelton on Friday morning.
One of the semi's tires blew, setting off a spark, causing the sawdust inside the trailer to go up in flames near the Whites Creek Pike exit around 3:40 a.m.
Crews had to flip the trailer to get all the sawdust out and extinguish the flames.
The interstate was shut down for several hours, but all lanes reopened just before 8:30 a.m.
No injuries have been reported in connection with the fire.
