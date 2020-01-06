NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 east at Joe B. Jackson Parkway in Murfreesboro on Monday morning.
According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash involved three vehicles, one of which had reportedly stopped in the middle of I-24. Two vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, attempted to avoid the vehicle sitting in the road. One of the vehicles ran off the roadway and overturned, while the other just ran off the road.
Several people were in the other two vehicles and were taken by Lifeflight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. The extent of those injuries is currently unknown.
The passenger of the vehicle sitting in the road fled the scene on foot and has not been taken into custody at this time. There is still an active search ongoing, and criminal charges are pending.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the accident was reported around 7:06 a.m. and was not expected to be clear until at least 12:30 p.m. It cleared shortly after 11 a.m. Westbound traffic was affected with rubbernecking delays for a time.
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office tells News4 that a tractor-trailer became stuck in the crash and blocked multiple lanes. Drivers are asked to detour onto U.S. Hwy 41 (Manchester Highway) as an alternate route.
Live TDOT SmartWay Map
Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
