NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An overturned tractor-trailer blocked part of Interstate 24 for several hours Friday morning.
The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes near the exit for Haywood Lane just before 10 a.m. Friday. All lanes have since reopened.
A Hazmat crew cleaned up the diesel that spilled during the crash.
Several people were transported to the hospital. It's unclear how serious their injuries are.
