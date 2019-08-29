ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - An overnight cargo fire is shutting down eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 outside of Pleasant View in Robertson County.
According to TDOT SmartWay as of 8 a.m., the scene was reported around 1:54 a.m. and was expected to be clear by 8 a.m. At this time, however, the interstate continues to experience heavy traffic in the area of mile marker 22 and TDOT estimates this will not be clear until around 11 a.m. Westbound traffic is affected with rubbernecking delays.
Live TDOT SmartWay Map
Our news partners at Smokey Barn News report that the semi that caught fire was carrying chocolate to Nashville. No injuries were reported in the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates as they become available.
