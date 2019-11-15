NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A crash on Interstate 40 at the I-24 split just inside downtown Nashville shut down all eastbound lanes temporarily Friday morning.
According to TDOT SmartWay, the accident occurred around 5:39 a.m. and was not cleared until around 7:40 a.m. At least one eastbound lane reopened during the investigation.
Additional details regarding the crash were not immediately given.
