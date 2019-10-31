EDITORS NOTE: An earlier version of this article listed the bus involved as a school bus. The bus involved was actually a WeGo Transit Bus. This story has been corrected to reflect this.
NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A crash involving a WeGo Transit bus, tractor-trailer, and another vehicle shut down all lanes of I-24 eastbound not far from another crash shut down westbound lanes.
We are working to get more details on any possible injuries.
TDOT SmartWay estimated the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. The scene has since cleared.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
