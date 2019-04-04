We're still over a year away from construction work being completed on I-440, but in just one month, there's already been a lot of progress.
All lane closures are in place and now the real work begins on digging up the concrete and taking out the median.
At the end of April, ramp closures on the west side of town will be done. That means during overnight hours, you'll be able to use Murphy Road and 21st Avenue exits without having to take a detour.
By May, the overnight rubblizing will begin. So far, that's mostly been happening during the day, so TDOT is warning people who live near I-440 to expect periods of loud noise at night. Machines will crumble the existing concrete on 440 into fine rock, which will be the base of what will soon be the asphalt road
Crews working on the reconstruction project say that even despite the lane closures, traffic seems to be moving better than expected.
"Traffic is flowing pretty steadily through the corridor," says Clayton Markham, TDOT's project manager for I-440 project, "We do have some impacts at the junctions from time to time where people have to merge here and there. The biggest thing is for driver to just be patient, be kind, and let people get in so that everyone can get through those junctions quicker."
We're not in the clear just yet. There are more nightly closures to come over the course of the next year.
Starting next week, more widening will close down ramps at the I-440/I-65 junction. On Tuesday, April 9, there won't be access from I-440 East to I-65 North. Then on Wednesday, April 10, no access from I-440 West to I-65 South. Those ramp closures will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Right now, there are currently 100 people working the construction site each day to get the job done on time. By the summer, the crew will double in size to 200 workers present each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.