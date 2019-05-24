NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - There is over a year left on the Interstate 440 construction project, but the Tennessee Department of Transportation said it remains on schedule.
The newest addition to the project is gantry cranes.
The cranes are huge and in the middle of I-440 so TDOT is warning drivers to stay focused on the road and look out for crews.
It will be hard for drivers to miss the cranes.
“They are 40 feet tall, 60 feet wide and 40 feet long. They do move about 5 mph,” said Clayton Markham, TDOT’s 440 project manager.
The cranes are very close to the road with a two-foot clearance from the barrier.
The cranes are located near the Interstate 65 interchange. The gantry cranes are in the median and will pick up large beams and move them across the I-65 bridge.
The crane will be moving some in the day so it may district drivers. Most of the heavier lifts will occur at night.
“For the really heavy lifts, the roadway will be shut down,” said Markham.
Those closures are expected in late summer and early fall.
In June crews will be doing overnight rubbling and paving, which will cause some noise.
Workers will crumble the existing concrete on I-440 into a fine rock, which will be the base of the new asphalt road.
This will continue 24 hours a day, but Markham said this portion of the project will move swiftly.
Remember the speed limit is 45 mph.
