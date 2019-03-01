NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 100,000 drivers take I-440 every day.
Beginning Friday night, I-440 as those drivers know it will change forever.
Beginning at 9 p.m., westbound 440 between Belmont and West End will be reduced to one lane as TDOT installs concrete barriers. They’re getting those barriers set up so crews can remove the grassy median. Workers will also be re-striping the road to adjust the lanes.
TDOT’s advice for drivers is to avoid the 440 corridor if at all possible, but if you have to drive it, pay close attention.
“Traffic patters are going to look very different than they have to this point. Please pay attention to signage,” said Will Reid, TDOT assistant chief engineer. “Pay attention to the fact spped has been reduced within the limits of the project and plan extra time to your commute. Your commute will be impacted by these changes.”
By the time of your Monday morning commute, TDOT will have 440 westbound and eastbound at two lanes in each direction.
Traffic will be pushed away from the median (closer to the current shoulders) with that barrier rail lining the inside lanes closer to the median.
