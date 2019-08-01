NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- TDOT plans to close Interstate 24 from the Cumberland River to I-65, cutting off all access to East Nashville starting at 8:00PM Friday.
How will fans make it to Nissan Stadium for Saturday's 6pm-10pm Titans Training Camp and Kickoff Party with Jake Owen?
Patience.
The gates open at 4pm Saturday, August 3rd, and practice runs from 6-8pm, followed by a free concert by Jake Owen on the field.
Fans planning to attend the practice and concert are advised to park downtown, and use the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge from 3rd Avenue to get to and from the stadium.
The regular I-24 routes in and out of Nissan Stadium parking will be closed. All secondary roadways, however, will be open through the weekend, including Woodland Street and the Woodland Street Bridge.
Parking at the stadium will be free, and access to Saturday's event will be free as well.
Surface street routes to and from Nissan Stadium during the interstate closure:
From the South
- Lebanon Pike to Korean Veterans Boulevard to the Stadium
- Murfreesboro Pike to Korean Veterans Boulevard to the Stadium
From the North & East
- Ellington Parkway to Main Street to the Stadium
- Dickerson Pike to N. 1st Street to the Stadium
- Shelby Avenue to the Stadium
- Gallatin Pike to Main Street to the Stadium
From the West
- I-40, West End or Charlotte Pike to downtown and access the stadium via James Robertson Parkway, Woodland Street, or Korean Veterans Boulevard
At the conclusion of the event, fans will be able to use the Shelby Avenue on-ramp to I-24 east only.
Fans will also be able to use the Spring Street on-ramp to I-24 west only.
Because of the interstate closure, an additional rideshare station for Saturday’s event will be based in Stadium Lot F, located at the intersection of South 1st & Woodland Streets.
