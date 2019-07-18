NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Tennessee Department of Transportation announced the closure of Interstate 24 along the east side of Nashville, from the I-40 split at the Cumberland River to I-65.
TDOT plans bridge repair over Main Street and Woodand Street, as well as work on the Silliman Evans bridge over the Cumberland.
Starting Friday, August 2 at 9:00PM, through 5AM Monday, August 5.
I-24 traffic will be rerouted along I-40 and I-65 around town, and anyone wishing to access East Nashville will have to do so either via local routes, or by exiting I-65NB at Trinity Lane.
Just in case of inclement weather, TDOT plans to conduct the closure on the weekend of September 6 - 9.
They also plan a second closure, later in the fall, of the route for more work on the Silliman Evans bridge.
