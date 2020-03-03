LEBANON, TN (WSMV) – Interstate 40 is closed in both directions from mile marker 226-244 near Lebanon.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation says the interstate is closed due to downed power lines and overturned tractor trailers.
The interstate is expected to reopen in 3-5 hours. Some areas of I-40 have cleared, but issues are still ongoing between mile marker 229 and mile marker 244.
