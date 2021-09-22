NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Animal House Veterinary Clinic in Nashville helps about 60 animals a day.
Pandemic or not, the clinic continues taking on clients, originally known as the Animal House Birth Control Clinic says Medical Director Dr. Katie Heckel. “So their mission was originally spay and neuter. Over the last 9 years we’ve kind of continued that mission.”
During the last year and a half, they have transformed the office, so there isn’t an actual lobby to walk into anymore but instead they have three exam rooms that have two doors to enter and exit. They also use a scan code to check in and wait.
Dr. Heckel said they try and help anyone. “Not everybody has the financial means but yet their pet deserves care and so it is definitely our mission to help all,” said Heckel.
And so some of their clients try to help them too when it comes to keeping costs down.
One simple way, one simple way, not buying supplies that can be donated like towels, newspaper, or prescription pill bottles.
“It’s definitely a mission and a goal to not ever have to buy a pill bottle. It’s a resource we don’t feel we need to buy. There’s a plethora of pill bottles that people use. They can toss them and they can go in a landfill or we can reuse them and repurpose them as many times as we need for pet medications,” said Dr. Heckel.
Hospital Director Sara McGlone adds, “even for just a 40 count of a pill vials…, it costs at least $12 at cost through a manufacturer.”
And the clinic says they use about 100 vials a day.
That’s where their friends on Facebook and clients like Linda Hochberg come in.
You may remember Hochberg as local Nashville woman collecting eyeglasses for a non-profit that gives vision access to people who can’t afford them.
Hochberg has now collected more than 640 pairs of glasses and has turned her mission to collecting the pill bottles for Animal House.
“They go through them like, it’s incredible how many they go through,” said Hochberg.
Neighbors donate bottles on her front porch and then she drops off big bags of them to the clinic.
She said she does it to hyper-locally recycle, “Anything that we can keep out of the landfill and we can give to someone directly is a very good donation and it’s usable.”
So far, she has donated 1,844 bottles.
Dr. Heckel laughed, “She’s definitely the top donator. That’s for sure. You know we get small little bottles but not many garbage bags full.”
Even with donations like Hochberg’s, the clinic is always looking for more.
McGlone added that they do come close to running out and having to buy the bottles. “There was a month or two ago where we were so close, we almost had to because we ran out of donations but we posted on our Facebook and within hours we had people dropping off pill vials for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.