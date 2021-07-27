NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A heat wave bringing sweltering temperatures into Middle Tennessee is sending air conditioning units into overdrive and keeping AC repairmen busy across the area.

News 4 followed Hiller technician Jason Huber on the job Tuesday. He says one of the most common fixes he's making this time of year are to AC units without refrigerant.

"We go to units that are iced up and we've got to thaw it out and then we've got to figure out why it froze up," Huber said. "Nobody realized how [important] their AC or heater is to them until it breaks down."

If you think it's hot outside, just imagine what it's like for Huber, who at times, spends 30 to 40 minutes in customer's attics - where temperatures can reach more than 130 degrees.

"It's not fun I'll tell you that," Huber said. "You lose a lot of weight in the summer that's for sure."

Huber says if you've got an air conditioning unit, treat it like you would your vehicle and have a technician give it maintenance twice a year, once in the spring and once in the fall.

"That's the key thing," Huber said. "Do you change your oil in your car and rotate your tires, you change your wiper blades? It's a key thing."

The 4Warn Weather Team forecasts temperatures will only get hotter this week, nearing 100 degrees on Wednesday.