It's finally feeling like fall outside.
Without a doubt, many folks are "caving" turning on the heat to deal with temps that dip into the 40s and below at night.
For those turning on their furnace for the first time, a warning about carbon monoxide problems.
Homes with electric HVAC systems don't need to worry. It's the homes with "older" gas furnaces that should have them checked out regularly.
Jason Norberg is a homeowner in Sylvan Park. His heating unit is more than 30 years old.
“I noticed when we turned the heat on, we started to get a natural gas smell, just kind of wafting through the house. And, I knew that wasn't supposed to happen,” said Norberg.
Now, he's getting a new unit installed.
“I'm very much looking forward to the peace of mind for one,” Norberg said. “Having a new unit that I know is safe, and for having a unit I know is much more efficient.”
“We want to make sure people are being safe,” said Chris Koehner, the owner of Halo Heating & Cooling.
Koehner says if you turn on the heater for the first time and you smell something burning, don't be alarmed.
“That burning smell is just the lint burning off your coils or heat exchanger,” he explains.
If you just moved into a new house, and aren't familiar with your system. It helps having a tech come by to take a look.
“The season has changed dramatically, and everybody wants to play that game of when should I turn my furnace on? And, how long can I wait until I do it?” said Koehner.
For those with an older gas unit, look out for the early symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.
“If you have headaches, if you feel sleepy all the time,” Koehner said. “If your children are complaining about headaches or feeling real groggy, that can be medium to moderate asphyxiation.”
Techs say that regular maintenance is crucial. Keeping your system regularly serviced and your filters cleaned is the most important thing.
It can end up saving you from having to replace an entire system, and save you a lot of money.
Also, have carbon monoxide detectors in your home. Make sure they work properly, since they have an expiration date on them.
