NAHSVILLE (WSMV) - Many people across Middle Tennessee have already turned the heat on inside their homes, especially with temperatures in the 20's. Home heating specialists are warning, homeowners need to get their furnace and heating units checked now to protect themselves from disaster.
"We've all played the game that you waited until now to turn the heat on," said Halo Heating and Cooling owner Chris Koehner. "Once you have a tune up you can make sure everyting is running safely as effeciently."
Koehner says his crew is running on double time checking homes around the area this time of year.
The biggest problem they are looking for, in especially older Nashville homes and businesses ready to get the heat on, is expired carbon monoxide detectors.
"The carbon monoxide will escape in the air stream and the blower goes across it and goes in the house. That's when you're breathing it," said Koehner.
Even homes without gas, he says its important to get units checked every year, like you would your cars oil changed. However, most people don't talk to a specialist and that's when efficiency goes down and fire danger increases.
Koehner says to call and make an appointment as soon as possible. It varies company to company but many homeowners could be waiting about a week to get your system looked at.
