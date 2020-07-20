NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - With the heat index into triple digits, the extreme heat can be dangerous and some of the busiest people in Tennessee right now are HVAC technicians.
The normally the busy Richland Park on Charlotte Pike was empty on Monday afternoon.
HVAC companies are trying to keep up with the calls on one of the hottest days of the year.
“We are absolutely slammed,” Rick Protor of Parthonon Heating and Air said.
Protor said his 10 technicians are responding to 49 to 50 calls a day from people whose HVAC unit quit working. Protctor added maintaining the HVAC is key.
“Do it let it go unattended for five years and expect everything to be right,” Protor said.
For people, who have to work outdoors, Dr. Corey Slovis, who is a Professor of Emergency Medicine at Vanderbilt Medical Center, said heat problems can come on fast.
“Take frequent breaks, if you have to be outdoors. Stay hydrated and be careful,” Slovis said. “If you feel at all different, weak, dizzy, chilled in the heat, try to get indoors drink cool fluids sit there and relax.”
Slovis said if this heat continues, they expect to see an uptick in heat-related problems at emergency rooms.
