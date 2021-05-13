ARRINGTON, TN (WSMV) - It's one of the biggest festivals every year in Middle Tennessee and the best part, it's every weekend throughout the month of May.
The Tennessee Renaissance Festival is here again! Travel back to the 16th Century as you watch jousting matches, shop in the marketplace, and much more.
Due to COVID-19, new safety guidelines are in place at the festival. However, they've turned it into a competition!
The 2021 Royal Masque of Covington Glen is where festival-goers can create, design, and exhibit a hand-crafted face mask and attend an afternoon Hammerbeam Pub Sing each day where one person will be decreed 'Winner of the Best Royal Mask."
Tickets are only available online to attend. Click here to buy tickets and find more information about the 2021 Tennessee Renaissance Festival.
