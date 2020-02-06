NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Growth isn't always a good thing for some people who live in Nashville.
The struggling artist or musician can't pay their home mortgage, let alone buy the studio time it takes to make a record. Luckily, there are people in town trying to help.
The program Creatives Day is one of them.
Lauren McClinton's singing voice would be stifled if not for the Non-Profit Creatives Day. Creatives Day is a mix of professional volunteers who lend a hand to performers in need.
"It's not easy, the singing part is easy, but the business part the entrepreneur ship to keep the train going is not easy," McClinton said.
That train is made up of housing, studio time and promotion to name a few.
"We need to have a balance, that should come with growth, you need affordable housing traffic options, those are two key things the artist community doesn't have access to," Creatives Day founder Brian Sexton said.
That lack of access can discourage people from moving here, hurting the Music City economic machine.
The Hutton Hotel in Nashville saw the need and went above and beyond. It is offering 2 of their Professional recording studios for free, designed by Dierks Bentley, and Ryan Tedder of One Republic.
