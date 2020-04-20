When you think of businesses that are “essential” to the city of Nashville, does Hustler Hollywood come to mind?
How about Pleasures, which describes itself as a romance boutique on White Bridge Road that sells the kinds of adult entertainment you can’t describe on a news website?
What about Miami Dance Club on Antioch Pike?
News4 Investigates found the three businesses were among 20 others in Nashville that remained open following the city’s mandate that only “essential” businesses remain open, only to then be ordered by the city to close down.
“I don’t know why anyone would assume certain businesses were essential – but then I think some of them were going to stay open until someone shut them down,” said Hugh Atkins with the metro health department.
Atkins said by far, the majority of businesses in the city have voluntarily agreed to follow the health department’s order.
Atkins said Some businesses thought they had clearance to continue operating, either because they are a chain and allowed to stay open in other states, or thought they were providing services like materials to make masks.
((insert list here))
Citizens’ complaints led to the health department investigating the 23 businesses and ordering them to no longer allow people inside, instead offering curbside service if possible.
A spokesperson for Hustler send a message that they reviewed the city's ordinance and found a clause for businesses that offer "personal care," and after communicating with the investigators, decided to open curbside service.
News4 Investigates reached out to Pleasures and the Miami Dance Club, but none responded to our question by our deadline.
News4 Investigates asked the metro health department if they are prepared for businesses to defy the order as their financial situations worsen.
We’ve gotten no indication that people had said they were going to do that, maybe they wouldn’t tell us,” Atkins said.
Atkins said none of the 23 businesses were fined, and follow up inspections showed they remained closed.
ESTABLISHMENT
ADDRESS
CITY
STATE
ZIP CODE
Bar y Billar Los Paisanos
2045 Antioch Pike
Antioch
TN
37013
Billar Boloa Ocho Bar
1088 Murfreesboro RD
Nashiville
TN
37217
Books-A-Million
1789 Gallatin PK N
Madison
TN
37115
CrossFit Solid Orange
403 Harding Industrial DR
Nashville
TN
37211
Elevated Smoke and Vape Shop
1813 8th AVE S
Nashville
TN
37203
Gabe's
2190 Gallatin PK N
Madison
TN
37115
Hi Five Supply Smoke and Vape
4710 Old Hickory BLVD
Nashville
TN
37138
Hobby Lobby
1789B Gallatin PK N
Madison
TN
37115
Hobby Lobby
4105 Lebanon RD
Hermitage
TN
37076
Hustler Hollywood
1400 Church ST
Nashville
TN
37203
Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts
2088 Gallatin PK N
Madison
TN
37115
Katerin's Store
3017 Nolensville PK
Nashville
TN
37211
La Reina Café
1040 Murfreesboro PK
Nashville
TN
37217
Mattress Firm
4050 Lebanon PK
Hermitage
TN
37076
Miami Dance Club
2037 Antioch Pike
Antioch
TN
37013
Michael's
8159 Sawyer Brown RD
Nashville
TN
37221
Michael's
719 Thompson LN
Nashville
TN
37204
Pine Street Flats
1055 Pine ST
Nashville
TN
37203
Pleasures Romance Boutique
25 White Bridge RD
Nashville
TN
37209
Rainsoft
880 Conference DR
Goodlettsville
TN
37072
Smoke Token TN Cigars & Tobacco
409 Harding Pl
Nashville
TN
37211
Swiftkick
403 Harding Industrial Dr
Nashville
TN
37211
VIP Clothing and Footwear
4066 Nolensville PK
Nashville
TN
37211
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.