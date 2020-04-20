Hustler Hollywood

Hustler Hollywood and Pleasures considered themselves “essential” until city shut them down

When you think of businesses that are “essential” to the city of Nashville, does Hustler Hollywood come to mind?

How about Pleasures, which describes itself as a romance boutique on White Bridge Road that sells the kinds of adult entertainment you can’t describe on a news website?

What about Miami Dance Club on Antioch Pike?

News4 Investigates found the three businesses were among 20 others in Nashville that remained open following the city’s mandate that only “essential” businesses remain open, only to then be ordered by the city to close down.

“I don’t know why anyone would assume certain businesses were essential – but then I think some of them were going to stay open until someone shut them down,” said Hugh Atkins with the metro health department.

Atkins said by far, the majority of businesses in the city have voluntarily agreed to follow the health department’s order.

Atkins said Some businesses thought they had clearance to continue operating, either because they are a chain and allowed to stay open in other states, or thought they were providing services like materials to make masks.

((insert list here))

Citizens’ complaints led to the health department investigating the 23 businesses and ordering them to no longer allow people inside, instead offering curbside service if possible.

A spokesperson for Hustler send a message that they reviewed the city's ordinance and found a clause for businesses that offer "personal care," and after communicating with the investigators, decided to open curbside service.

News4 Investigates reached out to Pleasures and the Miami Dance Club, but none responded to our question by our deadline.

News4 Investigates asked the metro health department if they are prepared for businesses to defy the order as their financial situations worsen.

We’ve gotten no indication that people had said they were going to do that, maybe they wouldn’t tell us,” Atkins said.

Atkins said none of the 23 businesses were fined, and follow up inspections showed they remained closed. 

ESTABLISHMENT

ADDRESS

CITY

STATE

ZIP CODE

Bar y Billar Los Paisanos

2045 Antioch Pike

Antioch

TN

37013

Billar Boloa Ocho Bar

1088 Murfreesboro RD

Nashiville

TN

37217

Books-A-Million

1789 Gallatin PK N

Madison

TN

37115

CrossFit Solid Orange

403 Harding Industrial DR

Nashville

TN

37211

Elevated Smoke and Vape Shop

1813 8th AVE S

Nashville

TN

37203

Gabe's

2190 Gallatin PK N

Madison

TN

37115

Hi Five Supply Smoke and Vape

4710 Old Hickory BLVD

Nashville

TN

37138

Hobby Lobby

1789B Gallatin PK N

Madison

TN

37115

Hobby Lobby

4105 Lebanon RD

Hermitage

TN

37076

Hustler Hollywood

1400 Church ST

Nashville

TN

37203

Jo-Ann Fabrics and Crafts

2088 Gallatin PK N

Madison

TN

37115

Katerin's Store

3017 Nolensville PK

Nashville

TN

37211

La Reina Café

1040 Murfreesboro PK

Nashville

TN

37217

Mattress Firm

4050 Lebanon PK

Hermitage

TN

37076

Miami Dance Club

2037 Antioch Pike

Antioch

TN

37013

Michael's

8159 Sawyer Brown RD

Nashville

TN

37221

Michael's

719 Thompson LN

Nashville

TN

37204

Pine Street Flats

1055 Pine ST

Nashville

TN

37203

Pleasures Romance Boutique

25 White Bridge RD

Nashville

TN

37209

Rainsoft

880 Conference DR

Goodlettsville

TN

37072

Smoke Token TN Cigars & Tobacco

409 Harding Pl

Nashville

TN

37211

Swiftkick

403 Harding Industrial Dr

Nashville

TN

37211

VIP Clothing and Footwear

4066 Nolensville PK

Nashville

TN

37211

 

