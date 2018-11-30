HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Investigators have arrested a man after the body of his wife was found at a home on the 100 block of Maple Drive in Hendersonville.
Autrey Dye Jr. was arrested on first degree murder charges in the death of his wife, 50-year-old Allyson Dye. Investigators said the manner of death was strangulation.
According to officials, the call came in around 2 p.m. When they arrived, they found Allison Dye dead in the home. Another person inside the home was taken to a Hendersonville hospital for evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.