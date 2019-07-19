NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A man was arrested after his wife was found in bed with a broken arm, significant bruises, and laying in her own filth.
Police say they received a call to check the welfare of the home on Shady Lane. The suspect, 69-year-old Earl Delzell, was outside in the front yard when officers arrived. Officials reported the home was in deplorable condition and first responders found a strong smell of urine.
According to court documents, once Nashville Fire and Metro PD made it inside, Delzell's wife was found laying in bed in her own urine and feces. She was then taken to the hospital where medical staff discovered she had a broken forearm, a stage 2 ulcer on her buttocks, and bruises on her arms, legs, and face. Police say she appeared to have defensive wounds on her hand.
Authorities reportedly found dried blood on the end of Delzell's large cane. When asked about the blood, he denied hitting anybody with it. Police say when asked by medical staff where the blood came from, he made an "excited" utterance saying "I didn't hit anybody." Police say he was not cooperative, and told police his wife "took a tumble" but did not elaborate.
Court documents state the victim's extensive injuries were not caused by a fall.
Delzell was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken into custody on $30,000 bond.
