NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- A woman is in the hospital after sustaining injuries in a drive-by shooting on Interstate-65 in Nashville early Sunday morning.
According to officials with the Metro Nashville Police, Dept., detectives are still working to identify the gunman as well as determine a motive in the shooting.
Police said the 26-year-old woman was traveling southbound on I-65 near the I-440 interchange around 5:30 a.m. when shots were fired at her Camero and another vehicle driven by her friend.
The victim's friend told police they recently left a hookah lounge on 21st Avenue South and were headed to a restaurant in Antioch.
The suspect reportedly used a long gun to fire shots at the vehicles from inside a dark sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger.
The victim, who was shot in the hip, remains in the hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
