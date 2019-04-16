NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police said a fight over a woman led to a shooting that sent two men to the hospital late Monday night.
Tow men got into an argument just before 11 p.m. at the Southern Hills condos on Wallace Road and started fighting over a gun.
The gun was fired four times, hitting one man in the foot.
The other man was taken to the hospital with a sprained ankle.
Police said neither men are pressing charges.
