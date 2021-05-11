NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It is Hurricane Preparedness Week here across the country and you might be thinking there is nothing to worry about here in the Midstate. On occasion, hurricanes are not just a coastal problem.
Just in case, it is important to be prepared all season long with the possibility of life and property at risk; even hundreds of miles inland when a tropical storm or hurricane does make landfall.
But what are those risks and how could Tennessee be impacted since the closest coastline is about a 7-hour drive away?
Heavy rain is a primary concern since it increases the potential for widespread flooding and flash flooding. High winds are also possible with wind damage. Occasionally. some of these tropical systems and their remnants can drop some tornadoes as well.
What has been observed over the last few years is that Tennessee can receive around 11 to 20 inches of rainfall from tropical systems and the remnants alone.
Back in 2017, Hurricane Harvey brought between 5 and 10 inches of rainfall to Middle Tennessee across the span of that storm system and it certainly caused flooding problems across the area.
With coastal impact possible, you don't wanna wait to plan ahead and have plenty of food and water for about 5 to 7 days.
In case the power goes out, it's ideal to have a radio and flashlights with spare batteries. Be sure to include a first aid kit and stock up on any medication that you may need.
As far as travel plans and vacations are concerned, be sure to check before planning your next getaway and schedule around the more quiet parts of the hurricane season. Make sure to monitor the forecast closely, and one of the best things to do is to purchase travel insurance for any travel plans you might have this summer.
