People are changing travel plans to get out of the Carolinas before Hurricane Florence moves in.
“With the hurricane coming in we felt it best to cancel some of our activities and come back,” Nashville resident Chuck Spencer said.
Spencer was among the hundreds of people who arrived at BNA on flights from Charlotte and Raleigh/Durham Wednesday night.
“We bumped up our flight,” Brent Painther said. “We’re here for a friend’s wedding this weekend.”
People are trying to get out before Hurricane Florence moves in.
“We heard that flights in Charlotte are getting cancelled tomorrow starting at noon,” Alicia Adams who works in Charlotte said.
For those who call the Carolinas home they did what they could to prepare before they left.
“We moved things away from the windows,” North Carolina resident Richard Hunt said. “We moved all the furniture off the sun porch where if there’s likely going to be any water damage it would come through there.”
Hunt says his town flooded almost twenty years ago during Hurricane Floyd and he’s hoping this isn’t a repeat.
“I expect we will get a lot of rain and some wind damage,” Hunt said. “We’re just hopeful and praying for the best.”
Summer Grooms also hopeful, her two kids and husband will be riding out the storm.
“They are good in food,” Grooms said. “We have a generator, we have plenty of water, plus plenty of gas. Hopefully they’ll be ok. We’re in far enough to avoid the storm surge.”
Many airlines are offering travel vouchers for people who have had to cancel their travel plans.
