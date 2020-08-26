NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hurricane evacuees made their way to Nashville as Hurricane Laura threatens their homes in Texas and Louisiana.
News4 spoke with Megan Warren who is one of thousands who bolted from the coast.
Warren left Beaumont, Texas Tuesday morning to stay with her sister in Nashville. She goes to college here.
“Once I actually saw all the Texas natives and everybody at my job saying they were going to evacuate, I was like okay, this is actually getting a bit more serious here,” Warren said.
Hotels in the Midstate like The Element are preparing for hurricane evacuees from Texas and Louisiana.
“COVID's scary then the hurricane on top of that,” Tonya Goodale, General Manager for The Element said.
Goodale was preparing for evacuees to check in on Wednesday night.
“We're ready to embrace these families and treat them as our own,” Goodale said.
While some drove into town, others chose to fly.
That was the case for Metro Council Member Courtney Johnston’s mother. She’s from Alexandria, Louisiana and already planned to make a trip to Nashville for her birthday.
“It's nothing new to Louisiana where we have that threat every year obviously, but it's just something that you have the fear because you know how bad it can be,” Johnston said.
For Warren, her biggest concern is the community. She’s called Beaumont home for a little over a year now.
“As soon as they get over one storm, they got Imelda. We got over Imelda and now we got this new one, Warren said.
