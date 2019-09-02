Labor Day is typically one of the busiest travel days of the year, but Hurricane Dorian is changing travel plans for many.
Bags came into BNA on Monday from Florida and North Carolina, areas that could soon be impacted by the deadly hurricane.
"We were worried we might have a little problem at the airport, so we left a day early,” Jacksonville resident Henry Everson said.
Jenna Caires wasn’t sure how long it would take her family to get back home to Nashville from Orlando. The Orlando airport announced on Friday it planned to close early Monday morning.
“When they closed the airport, we had to reschedule everything,” Caires said. “When they announced they were lifting the closure we were able to get back on today.”
Despite people changing travel plans and it being a holiday, many travelers said the airports were fairly calm and there was room on the plans to sprawl out.
“I expected a completely full flight, but it still had over like 60 seats empty,” Nashville resident Pam Abram said.
Now those visiting Nashville from areas in Dorian’s cone of uncertainty are waiting to see how the storm could affect their travel plans returning home.
“I should probably be more worried, but I’m not, I’m just going to come here and enjoy,” Everson said.
Tuesday may end up being the busier day for travel. TripAdvisor says about 38% of people who were out of town for the holiday weekend traveled home on Monday, while 43% are planning to extend their trip and come home tomorrow or later.
