NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Hurricane Barry Saturday morning arrived on the Louisiana coast as a category one hurricane, with 75mph sustained winds.
At 10:00 a.m. central on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center reported measurements taken by a USAF Reserves Hurricane Hunter aircraft has estimated there are now 75pmh sustained winds with Barry. The National Hurricane Center is calling this a dangerous potential storm surge, with heavy rains and wind conditions expected across the North-Central Gulf Coast.
The NHC forecasters did note that the hurricane-force winds are limited to a small area on the northeast quadrant of Barry, and the upgrade to a hurricane means little for the wind speeds for the majority of the storm.
Movement is now to the northwest at 6 miles per hour, and forecasters expect it to have a more distinct northern turn Saturday night. It is believed the eye or center of the storm should cross the Louisiana coast during the day Saturday.
After landfall, it will continue on a generally northern track, traveling the Mississippi river valley through Sunday.
The tremendous amount of rain is going to be a big problem for folks on the Louisiana Coast. The combination of Barry's relatively slow movement, as well as the rain content of the storm, has combined into a life-threatening situation for southeastern Louisiana residents, including the city of New Orleans.
Forecasts predict the coasts of southern Louisiana and Mississippi could receive as much as 20 inches of rain, with spots greater than 25 inches. These rain levels mean there is a very real danger of life-threatening flooding.
Barry should quickly weaken below hurricane strength as it moves onshore, and is forecast to weaken below even tropical storm strength through Sunday and into Monday.
The National Hurricane Center currently has the following warnings and watches in effect:
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...
* Intracoastal City to Grand Isle
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...
* Mouth of the Pearl River to Grand Isle
* Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New
Orleans
* Intracoastal City to Cameron
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...
* Intracoastal City to Biloxi
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
* Biloxi to the Mississippi/Alabama border
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
* Mouth of the Mississippi River to Grand Isle
