NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The metro Nashville Police Department has charged a 16-year-old at Hunters Lane High School for carrying a 9mm handgun on campus.
According to Police, Hunters Lane staff informed the School Resource Officer that a freshman was in possession of a gun magazine with 9mm rounds.
After officers searched the student's car, a handgun was found underneath the passenger-side floorboard of the vehicle.
Police said the teenager admitted that the gun was his and that he had purchased the weapon in his neighborhood.
The teen is being charged with unlawful possession of a handgun on school property.
