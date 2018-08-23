Hundreds of concertgoers grew restless outside Vanderbilt Stadium on Thursday night as the line to enter the Beyonce and Jay-Z concert extended well outside the stadium over an hour after the show was scheduled to start.

@VanderbiltU this is a disgrace. Have you ever hosted a concert or event before? 1 hour, 20 mins and counting trying to get in. Gonna miss @Beyonce and that’s not ok. — Chelsea Williams (@ChelsHarris1021) August 24, 2018

The celebrity couple's "On the Run II" tour was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Many fans were left waiting outside until close to 9 p.m. Some left the show all together.

Glad I gave a $250 donation to #Beyonce and #jayz since I’m not going to be seeing their show anytime tonight. It’s like you’ve never had a crowd in this stadium before, @VanderbiltU...oh wait. pic.twitter.com/upVE0KB712 — Kristin Luna (@LunaticAtLarge) August 24, 2018

Others, however, were not fazed by the crowd.

i love living in nashville because it means i get to do things like listen to beyonce and jay-z's concert for free while sitting on my porch — Birdie (@birdiedarling) August 24, 2018

News4 reached out to Vanderbilt for a reason behind the large crowd and delays.

At 9:42 p.m., officials sent News4 the following response:

"Security for the concert required use of metal detector wands in addition to bag searches. Guests were processed through security checkpoints as quickly as possible. We experienced peak crowds between 8 to 8:15 p.m. Additional personnel were called to assist with alleviating the wait. There is no longer a wait at the gates."

However, one fan who was at the show said that timeline doesn't match up.

Laura Broyles sent News4 a video of crowds outside Vanderbilt Stadium at 8:42 p.m.

"I got to the area outside the gate at 7:30 and wasn’t in until 9. Security did not use metal detectors or conduct bag searches by the time I got to the gate. The note from Vandy about 'peak crowds between 8-8:15' is nonsense," said Broyles in an email.

Other fans who emailed News4 reported that they were in line for over 30 or 40 minutes.

One concertgoer reported hearing someone call for a medic but never saw a medic arrive at the scene.

"I am an avid concertgoer - festivals, arenas, small clubs - and have never experienced this kind of chaos and disorganization at a show. It was a liability, and I left early to avoid the mob at the end," said one fan to News4.

Even when fans were able to get inside the stadium, there was reportedly still chaos inside. One concertgoer said hundreds, possibly thousands, were not close to being in their seats by the time the lights dimmed and the music cranked up.

