NASHVILLE (WSMV) - After a week of setting up, on Saturday hundreds of Nashvillians received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Music City Center, the city’s latest and largest site.
“I’m hoping it will give me substantial protection. And after the second dose I’ll be fully protected,” said Bill Wood who was more than ready to roll up his sleeve. “It was fine it was nothing to it. It was like I hardly felt it.”
“Everyone had their appointments and is showing up and their all really excited to get vaccinated,” said Laura Vernier, Metro Public Health’s director of nursing and clinical services.
Vernier told NEWS4 the move to Music City Center was to help get more people the shot in a day.
Head of Nashville’s Coronavirus taskforce Dr. Alex Jahangir tweeted in total about 800 Nashvillians were vaccinated on Saturday, like Pam Woods, who’s waited months to get the vaccine —
“Yes and my grandson lives with me,” said Woods. “I needed it desperately.”
“Hopefully everyone will be out here soon getting their vaccines,” said Stacy Schwartz, a Metro Health nurse.
Sshwartz is one of the dozens of nurses and volunteers, helping people get checked in, administering shots and making appointments for patients second doses in a few weeks.
In the coming weeks, Metro Helath officials expect more than 1500 people a day to be coming through the center to get a vaccine.
“Just to reassure everybody and that its wonderful to get and be protected,” said Schwartz.
Until everyone gets a vaccine.
“Well I’m still going to take all the precautions I’m going to wear a mask I’m going to do social distancing. I’m going to do all the things you need to do to keep everyone safe,” said Wood.
Vaccinations will continue on Sunday at Music City Center by appointment only, officials are focusing on people aged 75 and older. People who qualify for phases 1A1 and 1A2 can be vaccinated later this week.
