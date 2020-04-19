NASHVILLE (WSMV) - While much of the country remains in lock down to help slow the spread of COVID-19, a growing number of people want to see economies reopen. Hundreds of people attended a protest on Sunday at the State Capitol in Nashville to demand to reopen Tennessee.
"I can’t be fearful anymore and I can’t put up with government telling me when to be fearful," said April Blandin who attended the rally.
"A lot of the businesses when this is done they’re not going to open up," said concerned Nashvillian Jack Burke.
The push to reopen is in spite of national polls showing most Americans are concerned social distancing restrictions will be lifted too quickly, continuing the spread of COVID-19 and more deaths could follow.
"People already needed help and they’re going to need more help now," said Brianna King. King works with group #FreeTN who organized Sunday's rally.
"We realize that were constantly surrounded by infections they’re constantly being spread around and so it’s unrealistic to require some businesses to shut down while others stay open."
Protests have popped up all across the country, more concerned about the money. Many are split on how to reopen - slowly, like several states including Texas - or a full reopening.
Others feel they are left scared in the divide and the unknown of life after the virus.
"I don’t like the politicizing and the way it’s so divisive. I really don’t," said Blandin.
"They have no clear plan. They’re talking about a new normal. What is the new normal?" said Burke.
More protests are planned for later in the week in Nashville.
