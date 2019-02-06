It's not a bill.
No one is trying to sell you anything.
Instead, hundreds of thousands of Nashville residents will be getting postcards from strangers saying something like, 'you don't know me, but over the past month, I've been praying for you.'
"Basically, we're just praying through the phone book. That's kind of the most simple way to think about it," said Dave Clayton, the founding pastor at Ethos Church.
More than 400 churches are participating in what's being called Awaken Nashville.
Church members now have lists with people's names and addresses, and the goal is to spend February praying for every Nashvillian by name.
"I've got Steven and Randall. I've got a group of 15," said Kevin Queen, the lead pastor at Crosspoint Church as he looked at his list.
A project of this magnitude takes work and sacrifice since those participating aren't just praying, they're fasting too.
"You have some people who are fasting from lunch each day. Some people are fasting from social media," said Clayton.
Clayton and Queen said it will all be well worth it if the people on the receiving end get the message.
"I think best case scenario, people have been experiencing something different over the past 30 days, and so, the moment they get that post card starts connecting some dots that, 'wow, there was something happening or moving in my life. I was knowing more love, or more peace, or more joy,' and maybe, maybe they attribute that to, 'hey, there was another person who was praying for me,'" said Queen.
If you'd like to get involved, visit https://awakennashville.com/.
