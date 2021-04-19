NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hundreds of people will file into Music City Center this week for a COVID vaccine shot.
Metro public health officials will allow up to 500 people
To walk-in without an appointment to receive the Pfizer shot. It's an opportunity many say they're not opposed too.
“I think it’s great. Getting people vaccinated and try to get the city opened up,” said Nick Kaiser, a Nashville resident.
“I think that’s a great idea because I know for me it was hard for me to get an appointment for a little bit so just being able to walk in and get in and out I think more people will be able to do that,” said Julie King, a Nashville resident.
Currently, 35% of Nashville has been vaccinated. The city's pushing for that percentage to go up to 50-percent vaccinations by May.
One couple in town celebrating their 32nd wedding anniversary believes this opportunity gives more accessibility to get the vaccine.
“Quite frankly other cities I’ve gone too there were a lot more people with masks on and so when we came down on Broadway we were really surprised by the number people who weren’t wearing mask…and so I was a little concern… I think it’s great, said Gary Nelson, who’s visiting Nashville for the weekend.
Metro health officials say this is something they've always wanted to do and they have more than enough supply of the vaccine.
“Of the 66 million Americans that have been vaccinated fully there have been .008% incidents of cases. So .008…so 58 hundred cases out 66 million people that are vaccinated. Vaccines work,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir, with Metro’s COVID Task Force.
The walk-in vaccine event will start Monday from 9am-3pm.
