Hundreds of additional potholes have popped up all over the area in just the last few days.
Last week the News4 I-Team told you what you needed to do to get the state to pay for damage caused by potholes.
Today, we asked TDOT what they're doing to fix them as quickly as possible.
If you've been out driving the last few days, you've probably seen one of the hundreds of new potholes.
“Our phone has been off the hook since the rain stopped for potholes,” said Greg Woerdeman with TDOT.
And the News4 I-Team wanted to know what TDOT is doing to fix them before one damages your car.
“Currently we're all hands on deck. We're running 3 crews right now in Davidson County just trying to catch up with potholes,” said Woerdeman.
Just before the most recent round of heavy rain we told you how rare it is for the state to pay for damage caused by potholes. In fact, last year out of more than 1,200 claims only 12 were approved.
That's because you have to prove TDOT knew about a pothole and didn't repair it in order to get reimbursed.
Bramson asked, “It seems as though the state denies the majority of the claims. Why is that? We are looking to examine the claims and approve them when the necessary information is there,” said Shelli King with the Tennessee Department of Treasury.
Just in the last 2 weeks, TDOT says they've received 320 pothole complaints.
They prioritize them and get to the biggest and most dangerous ones first and those on major roadways.
This is backup on Interstate 40 from today where crews were patching potholes.
“We're doing the best we can. We are trying. These guys are working a lot of overtime, a lot of extra days and we're especially going to be working this weekend,” said Woerdeman.
It’s important to remember if you see a pothole, call and report it. That will increase your chances of getting damage to your car paid for if you should hit one.
