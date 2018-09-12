Hundreds of murders in Nashville remain unsolved
As the city waits to see if charges will be filed in the shootings deaths of three innocent people in east Nashville and Madison, other families are asking if there ever be justice in the hundreds of other unsolved murder cases?
The News4 I-Team's Lindsay Bramson dug up the staggering number of murders without arrests in Nashville.
It was Labor Day 2016 when 36-year-old Robert Saine was killed in the parking lot of the Waffle House on White Bridge Road.
His case is now considered a cold case and no arrest has been made in his case or in more than 400 others.
It's been three weeks since two men were taken into custody and questioned for a string of murders in East Nashville and Madison. Neither have been charged yet and the cases are still open.
Saine's mother wants to know why, two years later, an arrest hasn't been made. His 18-month-old nephew RJ will never meet the man he's named after.
“I want some closure to my sons murder,” said Brenda Jarrett, Saine's mother.
Jarrett struggles everyday knowing whoever killed her son is still out there.
“To me, my sons case should've been solved a long time ago. I think about him all the time. I even look up in the sky hoping he's looking down at me,” said Jarrett.
The News4 I-Team found Jarrett isn’t waiting alone.
There are 481 unsolved murders in the city. So far in 2018 there have been 16 people killed with no arrests being made.
"What do you say to families like Roberts mother who say they've lost hope?," News4 asked Metro Police.
"I beg and implore them not to. Certainly, know we'll never give up. That's not even something that's contemplated let alone considered,” Metro Police Capt. Jason Reinbold answered.
Reinbold said even though they seven detectives are dedicated to investigating cold cases, sometimes witnesses don't cooperate. It's what happened in Saine's case.
"There were witnesses in that case that haven't come forward and shared the truth. That's what we need,” said Reinbold.
Jarrett said 481 unsolved cases is simply too many.
“Would you all please find the person who killed my child. Because he meant a whole lot to me,” said Jarrett.
Saine's mother said there hasn't been a whole lot of communication with police. Police said there's only so much information they can share with families.
