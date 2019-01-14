Earlier this year, General Motors announced it would idle five North American plants, eliminating thousands of jobs. Here in Tennessee, it’s quite the opposite.
The reason behind the layoffs is to save money for the future of the company. Rather than manufacturing tons of different cars, they're focusing on five main cars to bring in more money and one of those new models is being built in Spring Hill.
"Too much growth," Rick Graham, the mayor of Spring Hill, says jokingly.
That's some people's reaction to the growing population in Spring Hill which has surpassed 40,000 people
"We're prospering, we're doing well. We're continuing to add more and more jobs," Graham says.
For others, it's a sign of a booming economy. At the hub of their economic success, is GM. The factory employs more than 3,000 residents. It started out as a Saturn plant in 1990 and has grown to become the largest GM facility in North America. The GM base in Detroit announced recently they're temporarily closing three plants in the country and now some of those workers have been invited to work in Spring Hill. The plants closing in other states are part of a bigger plan to save money to make more self driving cars, electric cars, and just bigger vehicles in general.
"People today are buying SUVS and pickup trucks so that just fits another niche," Graham tells me.
The Spring Hill plant will soon be home to the new Cadillac crossover. That means they need more workers.
The company hopes that over 75% of their profit will come from these new cars in the coming years. No matter what the future holds for other GM plants, Graham says the Spring Hill plant is here to stay for a while.
"I've seen it during a long change in time but it just continues to be a blessing to our community."
The new Cadillac will be available to the public as soon as this Spring.
