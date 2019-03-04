700 dogs living in filthy conditions in southern Georgia now have new homes and some are right here in Nashville.
Rescue groups called where the animals came from a puppy mill and hoarding situation.
"The crates were stacked floor to ceiling," Jennifer Bullington from United Yorkie Rescue said.
Bullington drove from the Midstate to Valdosta, Georgia over the weekend.
"It's an experience you will not soon forget, but it's very rewarding," Bullington said.
It's rewarding because nine of the dogs are now in foster homes in the Nashville area including a Maltese named Luna.
"She's just been such a little angel and it's just so terrible that people can do this to dogs, but from now on, she will never have to deal with that," Ashley McElduff who is fostering Luna said.
It's a big undertaking McElduff isn't afraid to tackle. It includes bathing, grooming, and proper nutrition for Luna.
Luna is also finding out what it's like to have space to run around in for the first time.
"She seems a little scared now, but she's trying to learn how to be a dog," McElduff said.
The transformation from Sunday to Monday is what amazes Bullington as she held Luna in McElduff's living room. While she's not fostering any of the dogs this time, she knows she has a special bond with them.
"To be able to know I helped this dog right here and any of the other eight have a better life, it fills my heart," Bullington said.
Between grooming and vet bills, it's going to be expensive. Bullington estimates it'll be around $30,000 for the 9 dogs in Nashville.
If you would like to help out with those bills:
Click the Donate button pinned to the top of their Facebook page.
Visit www.unitedyorkierescue.org and click the donate button on the homepage.
Submit PayPal donation directly using email address auntiem@uyr.us
Mail a check to:
United Yorkie Rescue
P.O. Box 23
Wales WI 53183
If you're interested in adopting one of the dogs once they're ready, visit their website to fill out an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.