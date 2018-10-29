Hundreds of Middle Tennesseans of all faiths gathered at the Jewish Temple on Harding Pike in Nashville Monday to come together in love after the mass shooting in a Pittsburgh synagogue this weekend.
They sang songs and recited prayers together as a sign of solidarity.
"The Jewish heart and the heart of every decent human being is torn today. bleeding with in pain with our brothers and sisters in Pittsburgh," said Rabbi Yizchok Teichtel of Beit Tefiloh Chabad.
At times, the talk turned political.
Democratic Congressman Jim Cooper spoke encouraging people to get out and vote.
"Every politician can choose to spread hope or fear, unity or division," Cooper said.
Rabbi Laurie Rice of Brentwood's Congregation Micah is one of the organizers.
She spoke with News4’s Tracy Kornet about the role of religion in people’s lives, and how important it is to come together regularly, whatever one’s faith.
“We create those communal moments in our every day, it elevates our mundane every day, into something sacred, if we come together in community,” Rice said. “There are so few opportunities to come together as a community about something emotionally powerful.”
Rice says weddings, funerals, natural disasters—even cheering together at a Titans game—give us a feeling of connection.
The wife and mother of two, whose husband is also a rabbi, explained how being an active part of a faith community can help turn every day, mundane moments into something sacred.
"We're living in a time when we're over-connected, but we're more lonely than ever," added Rice. "You can't expect to go to the gym twice a year and be in shape. So you can't expect to tap into religious community on the one or two really big holidays of the year and expect you'll experience a sense of depth and connection with people in your community in a profound way."
Rabbi Rice says Monday night’s vigil is one of those emotionally powerful opportunities.
“All of religion is how we interact and connect with each other,” Rice explained. “And that’s how we make God manifest.”
