NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hundreds of protesters gathered for a March for Justice for Breonna Taylor in Nashville Saturday afternoon.
Organizers say the protest was to tell Tennessee leaders what happened to Breonna Taylor would not be allowed to happen in the state or Nashville.
Police shot and killed Taylor in her Louisville apartment during a drug raid gone wrong on March 13.
On Wednesday, six months after her murder, a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for their role in the murder. Prosecutors said two officers who fired their weapons were justified in using force to protect themselves.
Office Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, the only charges brought about by the grand jury related to the case.
Nearly a dozen speakers got up to address Nashville protesters on Saturday including several state lawmakers.
"My heart was a heavy a couple days ago when I leaned that only one of the officers was going to be indicted and even then, they still did not call Breonna Taylor’s name," said Tennessee Senator Brenda Gilmore.
"And that’s the reality in our world today, who knows a month from now we’re going to be saying somebody else name who could’ve been right here," said another speaker.
The march began at Legislative Plaza and going through various parts of downtown Nashville.
The march also recognized the group the People’s Plaza, who protested for two months outside the Capitol. and called for more people to get involved to push for political change.
"If you’re here for the moment you can go home now. This is a movement," said Venita Lewis who protested with the People's Plaza.
Nashville Police followed the protest crowd. No incidents or arrested were reported.
Tourists on a busy Broadway watched protesters march by, many expressed support for police officers.
