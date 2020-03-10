NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Last Tuesday's tornadoes left countless people without homes. In Germantown, in one building alone, hundreds of people are facing a deadline to move their things, because the building is unsafe.
Wes Edwards, has gone from living a comfortable life at the Vista Germantown Apartments, to staying with friends, to figure out his next move. For Edwards and others like him, recovery is a slow process. Now a deadline looms to remove all that he owns from his apartment, within twenty-four hours.
"I had four guitars in there, who knows if they'll be save, the debris is a lot worse that I thought it was, the furniture not looking that good, now that I see it in the daylight," said Edwards.
Edwards considers himself lucky, he was at home, when the tornado struck,his apartment was destroyed in a matter of seconds, he was save by a piece of furniture.
"My Door blew open, and the whole apartment exploded, my book shelf slid across the ground and created a barrier between me and the hallway," said Edwards.
Despite the problems he has faced in the past week, Edwards says, he has not intention of leaving Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.