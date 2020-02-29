Hermitage Apartment Fire
Courtesy: Nashville Fire Department

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The Nashville Fire Department is battling a 2-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Hermitage in the 100 block of Arbor Lake Blvd. 

Authorities tell News4 100 people are without a home for Saturday night and 40-50 people are permanently without a home. 

Firefighters have cut power to the complex for the safety of personnel and the public. Nashville Electric Service is trying to figure out how to isolate the apartment.

All people are accounted for and a dog was also rescued from the third floor. 

News4 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

