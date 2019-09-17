NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Some 500 jobs are available right now with Amazon here in Nashville.
The career fair hosted at The Cannery Ballroom on Tuesday saw thousands of visitors.
Each person who came through the door has a different past and are hopeful for a new opportunity.
One local veteran said he’s ready for whatever Amazon has to offer.
“In my career, I’ve worked as an enterprise level networking engineer, systems engineer and a senior level project manager. Speaking with the different divisions here today, they have quite a few opportunities available to me and have given me a great deal of optimism in applying,” said Dennis Cary.
Cary is hoping to transition from working part time to full time with the tech giant.
He said one thing he learned about Amazon are the opportunities there are if you have military past.
“The military has a very strong presence here and I’m a veteran and it really speaks well to me that strong a focus. Companies like Amazon are the way of the future and certainly being a part of that on the crest of new technologies that’s my bread and butter.”
Even a local teacher took today as an opportunity to teach his students there are jobs available that don’t need college degrees.
“We have been doing a lot of college research and then we moved to career research because not every student is going to go to college, so we looked at amazon on how they are bringing almost 5,000 jobs here to Nashville. So we started doing career research as a viable option for them when they graduate,” said Zach Baker, a marketing teacher at John Overton High School.
One of those students has a family tie to Amazon.
He said he is eager to see what the company has in store for him.
“My uncle actually works for amazon so it’s kind of cool to see what goes behind the scenes and how they are trying to provide jobs for everyone,” said Austin Krech.
The job fair ended at 7 p.m.
