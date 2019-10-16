HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Humphreys County school teacher has been fired after being charged with sexual battery.
According to the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office, Jonathan Moore was arrested and charged with sexual battery by an authority figure. Sheriff Chris Davis said Moore had previously been a math teacher at Waverly Central High School.
Bond was set at $25,000.
Sheriff Davis also went on acknowledge the quick work done by school staff and law enforcement to keep their students safe.
