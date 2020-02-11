HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office received a donation to help protect one of its four-legged officers.
K9 Hana was gifted with a bullet and stab protective vest. The vest is embroidered with the sentiment, “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always,” and is valued up to $2,300.
The vest was donated from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The Massachusetts-based charity's goal is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. It has donated over 3,500 U.S. made, protective vests at a value of $6.9 million.
For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.
