MCEWEN, TN (WSMV) - Law enforcement were unable to locate the man wanted for hurting a Perry County Sheriff's Department investigator.

According to the Humphreys County Sheriff's Office, Hayden Chappell was at the residence in McEwen earlier Sunday evening prior to the police getting into the home.

Law enforcement set up an immediate perimeter around the home on Old Nashville Highway, and Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said they had evacuated every one else from it.

Despite not being able to locate Chappell in a home on Old Nashville Highway, police state that they were able to apprehend two other wanted suspects, as well as recover stolen property.

Authorities have been searching for Chappell since earlier this month. Chappell is facing aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony evading charges after law enforcement said he injured Inv. Jonathan Kelly during a traffic stop on Oct. 15.